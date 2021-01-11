Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire final decision and sends warning to Person Utd stars forward of Burnley clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brushed off fears Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could get himself suspended for the side’s clash with Liverpool and suggests the defender will ‘definitely’ participate in from Burnley on Tuesday night time.

Maguire has picked up 4 bookings in 16 league appearances this period and another yellow card would rule him out of United’s all-critical excursion to Anfield on Sunday, a match which could verify decisive in this season’s enthralling title race.

A pair of wins in excess of Burnley and Liverpool would see them go six details obvious of the champions at the leading of the desk and Solskjaer has verified he will resist the urge to relaxation the England centre-back again at Turf Moor.

‘Harry is enjoying, undoubtedly — that’s for sure,’ Solskjaer confirmed forward of United’s midweek come across with Burnley.

‘You can only take a few details from the game that you are participating in in.

‘You are not able to place your eyes on games over and above this a single.’

Solskjaer urged United’s squad to ignore chat that they could be authentic challengers this phrase and explained ‘relaxing’ at these types of an early phase of the marketing campaign could have disastrous outcomes.

‘I would like to think that we go into this match, not considering about where by we will conclude up Tuesday evening in the table but exactly where we can finish up in the desk in May perhaps,’ the United head mentor added.

‘That’s what matters. You accumulate the details throughout the season so if at a single position you assume, “Ah, we have designed it now, we have cracked it” and you take it easy, that is when it is likely to strike you back again.

‘So we are incredibly focused. We have some great figures in the staff, the dressing room is louder, it is far more vocal.’

Bruno Fernandes joined United very last wintertime and has considering that transformed the club’s fortunes but Solskjaer is expecting a quiet conclude to the January transfer window this time all around.

Asked about the possibility of huge-dollars arrivals this month, the Norwegian replied: ‘The scenario is diverse now from a calendar year ago so it’s not likely something is likely to occur.

‘But you’re right. Bruno arrived in and has experienced a fantastic effect, made us a superior crew and he’s grow to be a much better player as well.

‘If there was a little something out there that was nailed on I would not say no but it’s very likely very little is heading to take place.’

