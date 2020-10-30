Entertainment

Offset’s Chain Made Joe Biden Stop In His Tracks In Atlanta Rally

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read
Offset's Chain Made Joe Biden Stop In His Tracks At Atlanta Rally

Rappers Common and Offset took the stage Tuesday in Joe Biden’s Atlanta drive-in rally, Attracting Celebrity Electricity and street credibility to This Case.

Frequent completed and dismissed several freestyle raps. Afterwards, he released Georgia native Offset, who conducted his own song”Clout.”

“We have Offset here,” Frequent told the enthusiastic crowd. “He has been talking up about voting for so long as I’ve understood the guy. I have got to mention, it has only been touching my soul to listen to his own story, and listen to what he has done.”

But following their functionality, Offset took on the’g to formally endorse British candidate, Joe Biden. “Move vote @joebiden…”

At a string of photographs published to Instagram, Joe Biden is admiring Offset’s bead”O” series. 

Does this imply Joe Biden will likely be receiving a diamond string when he wins the election? We are not convinced, but be sure each goes outside to vote on Nov 3rd. 

