Rappers Common and Offset took the stage Tuesday in Joe Biden’s Atlanta drive-in rally, Attracting Celebrity Electricity and street credibility to This Case.

Frequent completed and dismissed several freestyle raps. Afterwards, he released Georgia native Offset, who conducted his own song”Clout.”

“We have Offset here,” Frequent told the enthusiastic crowd. “He has been talking up about voting for so long as I’ve understood the guy. I have got to mention, it has only been touching my soul to listen to his own story, and listen to what he has done.”

But following their functionality, Offset took on the’g to formally endorse British candidate, Joe Biden. “Move vote @joebiden…”

At a string of photographs published to Instagram, Joe Biden is admiring Offset’s bead”O” series.