Offset to Produce Feature Film Debut at Pete Davidson Movie’American Sole’

Offset is about to making his feature film acting debut!

The 28-year old Migos rapper has joined the cast of the upcoming film American Sole, that is also star Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and also Camila Mendes.

Deadline accounts Offset will not just star in the film, he will also curate and also executive producer that the movie’s soundtrack, which may comprise a minumum of one original tune.

“Here is my very first feature film as a celebrity. After performing NCIS, ” I knew I needed to do more acting. Landing this part in Western Sole is dope. Not only can I get to star in this film, but I expect to put my skills to the desk because the curator and executive producer for its soundtrack. I am bringing my entire world into the huge screen. I hope that the world is ready,” Offset explained in a statement.

STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson stated,”To possess Offset linking our staff is a fantasy situation. Offset‘s personality is important to the narrative and we could not be more eager to have him working together behind the scenes since he works together with Ian and the staff in STX to assist us define the audio of the movie. We might be in better control.”

American Sole”follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with hills of faculty debt using the quick money of after-market sneaker Leasing to reach their dream. Nevertheless, while their startup runs from money plus a dishonest investor is the only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare”

Offset will”play with a computer engineer that becomes crucial to the narrative.”