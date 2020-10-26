Offset thanks lovers after being arrested by authorities

Offset has thanked his supporters for their support after being arrested by police officers on Saturday (24. 10. 20).

Offset

The Migos rapper was involved in an incident with the authorities in Beverly Hills amid accusations that he had been spotted carrying a gun near a Donald Trump support rally, however, a rep for its audio superstar has reached out for his supporters to thank them for their service.

Derrian Perry stated:”Artist and philanthropist Offset was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department after an assault by competitive Trump assistants. He was released soon afterwards.

“Offset thanks his fans for their support and wants everyone calmness and security during those stressful times. He encourages all to get out and vote since nothing changes if nothing changes”

Offset followed and followed with officers while firearms were attracted to himaccording to his rep, that claimed the rap superstar has been given contradictory directions by the officers.

The episode occurred through an Instagram Live movie, capturing the interest of his followers, however Beverly Hills Police Department then released a statement supported the 28-year-old rapper – who’s wed to Cardi B – wasn’t arrested.

But, Marcelo Almanzar – Cardi’s cousin – has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Throughout his debate with the authorities, Offset maintained his car was assaulted using a flag.

The rapper – who’s Kulture, two, also together with Cardi – also stated:”I am not likely to transfer my hands out of my steering wheel.

“You know that I am? Offset in the Migos. They got lovers, that is the reason why they’re after me”