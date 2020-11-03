Offset Puts Cardi B On Blast For Working In’WAP’ Song

Entertainment

November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Offset Puts Cardi B On Blast For Lying In 'WAP' Song

Offset took on societal websites to place wife Cardi B for lying within her hit tune,”WAP.”

From the tune, Cardi asserts she does not cook or clean — however Offset captured footage of Cardi B clean-up in their Atlanta home.

“You will need to quit lying in your own music,” Offset may be heard stating off-camera. “She’s lyin’. She cleans. Gots ta wash!” To that Cardi reacts,”I am gonna strike you in the mind.”

He captioned the movie,”LIAR.”

Cardi B lately reconciled with Offset after submitting divorce months ago.

“If people are saying I’m doing sh*t for focus, using this and , no, I am just a mad bitch,” she told fans through livestream. “One day I am very happy, the next day that I wan na t conquer a n*gga up. . I’m starting to overlook [him]… It is difficult not to speak with your very best friend. It is really difficult not to speak with your very best buddy. And it is really difficult to really have no dick.”

