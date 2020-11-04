Offset Feeds Voters in Lineup in Atlanta Polling Places

Particular

Offset‘s Acquired an Urge to Assist Individuals Working their Constitutional right… by Putting them up with free grub.

The Migos rapper hit 3 polling places Tuesday from Gwinnett and Fulton counties using a few significant backup — food trucks in Your Slutty Vegan along with Big Dave’s… a few ATL staples renowned because of their cheesesteaks.

Offset partnered with All The Lincoln Project and also AXSD Media to nourish people online waiting to cast their vote… helping ensure turnout is optimized for what might be the most consequential election .

Offset obtained on the rear of a vehicle, grabbed a bullhorn and spoke about his enthusiasm from voting for the very first time .

Offset dove headfirst to the election after an informative roundtable conversation past weekend together with T.I. and activists Lee Merritt and Bakari Sellers. They talked about, among other matters, the value of Black male Republicans encouraging one another to turn the vote out.

If can nourish folks who appear to vote… significant incentive!