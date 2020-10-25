Offset Arrested On Instagram Live Following Run-In With Trump Supporters | Audio

Based on a Instagram Live video Published by Offset, the Migos rapper was involved in an incident with police on Saturday evening (October 24).

From the movie, the 28-year old is hauled and seated at a car, through which, a man and a female police officer means him.

“I am not doing this, I am not doing this. As you have got firearms out,” Offset is heard saying in reaction to this officer’s request to allow him to switch off his car. “I am not likely to transfer my hands out of my steering wheel”

“We had been told that you were waving guns,” the female officer .

“You know that I am? Offset in the Migos. They got lovers, that is the reason why they’re after me,” Offset states.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with why we are here,” the female officer answers. “We had been advised you were waving firearms.”

“You simply saw someone beat up my car using a flag. What exactly are you speaking about?” He answers. “You advised me to put up my hands, I am not doing this…. There is 25,000 individuals in my reside. You are likely to have sued openly.”