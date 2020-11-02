Odette Annable Is the most recent Star to Combine CW’s’Walker’ Series

Odette Annable will be the most recent celebrity to join the CW’s forthcoming Walker series.

The prior Supergirl celebrity will star alongside Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi and Jared‘s real-life spouse, Genevieve from the series.

Odette will replicate as Geri, the bartender at a local pub known as the Negative Step.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Geri is called”an old friend of Walker and his late wife, Emily, that has not seen Walker because Emily’s funeral. It is apparent that she Walker have a background — a philosopher and a shared catastrophe.”

Walker centers around Cordell Walker (Jared), a widower and father of two with his own ethical code, that returns home to Austin later becoming undercover for a couple of decades, only to find there is harder task to be performed in the home.

He will try to reconnect with his kids, browse clashes along with his conservative household, and find surprising common ground with his newest spouse Micki (Morgan), while becoming doubtful about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s departure.

