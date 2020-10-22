Odell Beckham Jr Banned From LSU For 2 Years For Holding Players Cash Once Victory

Odell Beckham Jr Banned From LSU For Giving Players Money For Sport Victory

Following an investigation to the Louisiana State University soccer team, a college spokesman supposedly confirmed the University is going to soon be issued penalties– such as banning Cleveland Brown’s broad receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Based on an account back in January 2013 after winning the CFP national championship match, Odell Beckham Jr handed $2000 per to four Tigers soccer players, a location where he attended college.

The banning of Odell Beckham Jr is just one of many penalties to be passed from the faculty. First documented by Sports Illustrated, more than two decades that the LSU Tigers will shed eight scholarships and also reduce recruitment visits to the faculty.

The penalties are part of a very long three-year evaluation into LSU from the NCAA.

Allegedly John Paul Fumes, also a former CEO of a hospital base, is accused of committing money to families of former and current pupils, offering internships into student-athletes, also supplying presents like utilization of personal planes.

NCAA employees also told ESPN the Funes coordinated employment for its parent of LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander (a post-secondary beginning student-athlete) out of 2012-2017 spending a complete $180k.

Additionally, allegedly Will Wade,” LSU’s men’s basketball coach, provided or supplied payments to 11 possible recruits.

What would you think of their choice to prohibit Odell Beckham Jr.? Tell us in the comments.