Octavia Spencer is sharing some very cute story of how she’s fulfilled Keanu Reeves.

during her look a week, even the 50-year-old The Witches celebrity opened up on some of the renowned names she is blessed to call her pals, for example Chris Evans and Katy Perry, until she told the story of the way Keanu came to her life.

“Obviously I started crying like a baby, for example,’Keanu!’ It was fabulous,” Octavia remembered. “He is a person I enjoy and my pals know that also it was just like the sweetest thing”

Octavia shown at an 2014 interview which Keanu was the very first superstar she met when she moved in Alabama to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

“I had an audition and my car broke down and nobody would help me as my car had been so filthy till Keanu Reeves,” she shared The Meredith Vieira Show. “He had been on a bike and had his own small bike helmet and shades and was just like,’Hey, you will need some assistance?’ And I kid you not, I was gont need him put in and that I was gon na na shove it he was just like,’No I’m gonna push one ‘ And I am thinking,’Oh he is gont touch my own vehicle! ”’

Currently, as a invitation for Keanu for this, Octavia says that she belongs to observe all Keanu‘s films”every opening weekend since that has been a sweet thing to do.”

