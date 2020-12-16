Observe the animated movie The Recreation and Lil Wayne’s ‘A.I. With The Braids’

The Game has shared the official online video for his Lil Wayne-featuring monitor ‘A.I. With The Braids’ – enjoy below.
The collaboration pays tribute to the previous NBA all-star Allen Iverson (aka A.I.), who is near mates with The Game (genuine name Jayceon Terrell Taylor).
Produced yesterday (December 15), the 3D-animated visuals for the reduce discover Iverson on an outside basketball courtroom as cartoon versions of The Recreation and Lil Wayne conduct their respective verses.
All over the video, we see Lamborghinis, floating basketballs and cheerleaders show up on the court, which offers The Game’s symbol.
https://www.youtube.com/view?v=tjcitWzJYxw
“A.I. with the braids is just about solitary-handedly accountable for most if not all trends you see in hip hop & qualified sports activities these days,” The Video game stated. “Every child including myself needed to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the styles in his braids & complete swagger.
“Girls were being in like with him & he was pound for pound the greatest participant in the NBA. A.I. went from currently being my idol as a child to staying my brother in actual lifetime, so it’s only suitable I fork out homage.”
He included: “He didn’t care what anybody in the earth imagined of his model, he just did him….& back then we experienced a little “A.I. with the braids in all of us.”
Made by Mike Zombie, ‘A.I. With The Braids’ marks The Game’s first new content pursuing his 2019 album ‘Born 2 Rap’.
Meanwhile, The Game has stated that he would be eager to take aspect in a Verzuz battle – but only if he was pitted against 50 Cent.