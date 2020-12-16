Observe the animated movie The Recreation and Lil Wayne’s ‘A.I. With The Braids’

The Game has shared the official online video for his Lil Wayne-featuring monitor ‘A.I. With The Braids’ – enjoy below.

The collaboration pays tribute to the previous NBA all-star Allen Iverson (aka A.I.), who is near mates with The Game (genuine name Jayceon Terrell Taylor).

Produced yesterday (December 15), the 3D-animated visuals for the reduce discover Iverson on an outside basketball courtroom as cartoon versions of The Recreation and Lil Wayne conduct their respective verses.

All over the video, we see Lamborghinis, floating basketballs and cheerleaders show up on the court, which offers The Game’s symbol.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=tjcitWzJYxw