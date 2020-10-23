NYPD, LAPD Worried About Election Day Protests Turning Violent

Exclusive

Cops in Nyc and Los Angeles are Concerned about Election Day protests devolving into Insanity… Although Authorities brass are Stating the Reverse.

Here is the deal… NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan and John Miller, the head of intelligence and counterterrorism, are openly saying there is no specific credible threats for Election Day, but they also say officers will likely be standing by and totally ready to protect respondents from any corporate company.

But, we have heard cops are active behind-the-scenes preparing for insanity… Put simply, violence and riots.

An senior NYPD officer with direct knowledge of this program tells TMZ… countless cops in the reserve force is going to be primed and prepared for potential riots and presentations.

We are advised the NYPD is particularly concerned about the regions about Manhattan’s Union Square and also Flatiron District… 2 areas which watched riots and looting before this season, in addition to Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza along with Barclays Center.

In case Donald Trump wins re-election, we are advised the feeling one of NYPD’s rank and file will be riots could happen because many people despise Trump at NYC, his or her hometown.

We are also told status and file cops dread Trump protests could begin peacefully but spiral out of control once darkness falls, when riots generally pick up. We are told cops are planning for such madness with novel forces.

In case Joe Biden wins, we are told cops also believe there might be problem… although not as poor as a Trump triumph. The significant fear — protests when Trump competitions election outcomes.

Authorities are planning for comparable situations throughout the nation at Los Angeles.

LAPD sources inform TMZ… cops are expecting tons of Election Day presentations plus they are fearful things could have a savage twist if Trump jumps into an early lead in the polls.

When Biden wins, we are told LAPD thinks that there might be problems but they are more concerned about a Trump success, which might attract more agitation and battle among protestors.

Our sources inform us they are concerned about an identical picture playing out to that which we saw after the Lakers won the NBA title — a calm assembly careening off the railings. As we mentioned… you will find 76 arrests out Staples Center following the Lakers’ clinch. It got awful.

While we are told several cops are worried about unrest about Election Dayour sources state LAPD will require speedy actions to exacerbate violence and lawlessness.

sources state there’ll be a significant police presence in L.A. that a couple of days leading up to Election Day and approximately a week later… reason being — cops simply don’t understand what is going to occur.

Par for the class at 2020.