NYC Male Opens Hearth Into Parked Auto from Sidewalk, Hits Passenger

A guy in NYC opened fire into a parked vehicle from near array as he walked by on the sidewalk — and miraculously, the people today inside of survived his barrage of bullets.

Check out this insane shooting that went down in Brooklyn final weekend, which cops are desperately trying to solve with the public’s support. They posted surveillance video of the taking pictures on their NYPD Information account, and questioned anyone with data to come ahead.

As for what led up to this … it is really not totally obvious. Regulation enforcement resources explain to TMZ this unknown guy would seem to unload on the parked Saturn for no evident reason. Although he fired into the driver’s side window, it was only the passenger who ended up getting struck.

Our sources say the feminine passenger was strike twice in the remaining arm, and the driver was somehow spared. She was taken to a medical center, the place she was treated. The man who walked off like absolutely nothing experienced occurred is nonetheless at big … and the NYPD is on the hunt.

We are informed you can find no identified motive at this time … it appears to have been a random act of violence. That can materialize in the Large Apple — Rick Moranis is aware that all as well well.

Try to remember, he was attacked out of nowhere earlier this calendar year by a dude who didn’t seem to know him or have any explanation to damage him. A suspect has given that been arrested in connection with that criminal offense.