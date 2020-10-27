NXIVM Leader ​Keith Raniere Sentenced into 120 Years in Prison

Picture Source: HBO

Keith Raniere has been sentenced to 120 years from prison Oct. 27, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York supported on Twitter. The chief of this NXIVM cult was initially found guilty of national gender trafficking, extortion, obstruction, and racketeering prices back in June 2019, however, his sentencing has been postponed several times because of the shutdown of both courtrooms caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

NXIVM was initially set up by Raniere and Nancy Salzman at the 1990therefore, however a 2017 New York Times analysis uncovered the dreadful truths of this cult. The cult has served as the emphasis for 2 documentary show: HBO’s The Vow, that originated in August, along with the Starz series Seduced: Within the NXIVM Cult, that originated in October. Clare Bronfman, among NXIVM’s financial backers, has been sentenced to 81 weeks in September, although former associates Salzman, Allison Mack, along with Lauren Salzman are still awaiting sentencing.