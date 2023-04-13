What Does “NVM” Stand For, and How Is It Used?

You’ve likely seen the acronym NVM in a text before. This article explains what this common piece of internet slang means and how to use it correctly.

What It Means

Unlike most abbreviated internet vernacular terms, NVM is not an acronym. Instead, it is a contraction of “never mind.” You may also encounter it as “NVMD” or “NM.”

Never mind can be abbreviated both with an uppercase (NVM) and a lowercase (nvm), but the latter is significantly more common. It is frequently used online, in messaging applications, chat rooms, and texts when the sender wishes for their previous message to be ignored.

The History of NVM

NVM has been utilized since the inception of online conversation rooms. People frequently needed to type swiftly and accurately, so it was frequently utilized. Numerous messaging platforms, such as SMS, imposed stringent character limits, necessitating the abbreviation of lengthier phrases.

The top entry for NVM in the Urban Dictionary dates back to 2003 (though the term is much older) and simply means “never mind.” Since then, its use has spread across the internet, social media platforms, and messaging applications.

NVM Usage in Chats and Texts

The most common application of NVM is to request that the recipient disregard the previous message. This occurs frequently when soliciting assistance. Suppose you are attempting to solve a difficult math problem and reach out for assistance. Then, suppose you resolve the issue on your own. If you text “nvm” to the individual you contacted for assistance, she will be informed to disregard your previous message.

Similarly, if you are browsing for an item, you may send a message to a store to inquire about its availability. Nonetheless, if you receive the item as a gift, you could send the following message: “Nvm, just received it as a gift!” The vendor will then be aware that they do not need to contact you further.

Additionally, you can use nvm if you alter your mind about something. For instance, you may send a text message to a friend inquiring about which blouse to purchase. However, if you decide to purchase an entirely different item, you might text “Nvm!” “Instead, I got a sweater,”

Unusual Applications of NVM

NVM is occasionally employed in a passive-aggressive or sardonic manner. You may use nvm to get someone’s attention or make them feel regretful for not responding when they are not opening your messages.

You may also use NVM if you send a message to the incorrect recipient. This may be embarrassing (especially if the message has been read), but a straightforward “nvm, wrong number” or “nvm, meant to send that to someone else” should rectify the situation.

Many individuals will also use NVM when the person they are speaking with does not comprehend their query. Here’s an instance:

A person: Have you already viewed the latest episode?

Individual B: What? A new episode was released?

Person A: LOL, I guess.

When asking inquiries or making requests on social media is another application of NVM. For instance, suppose you query your followers for movie recommendations. Then, you have an abrupt change of heart and decide not to view a movie. You may post something along the lines of “Nvm, it looks like I won’t be watching a movie after all.”

How to Use NVM

Because NVM means “never mind,” it can be used in the same contexts as the phrase “never mind.” However, it is probably best to reserve its use for informal conversations.

Here are some additional examples of NVM in action: