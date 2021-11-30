NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 scheduled to arrive in 2022 by TSMC’s 5nm Process

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ Series are being prepared for a big 2022 release.

According to the newest rumour from The Electronic Times, NVIDIA’s next-generation GPUs will comprise two primary architectures, Hopper and Ada Lovelace, both of which are based on TSMC’s 5nm process.

Among them, Hopper is primarily focused on data centres, supporting AI, cloud computing, meta-universe, and other scenarios. It will use TSMC’s CoWos fan-out packaging and several new MCM designs. It is expected to be available soon.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ Series

‘Ada Lovelace’ is a GPU for gaming that corresponds to the RTX 40 series. According to Wccftech, that the RTX 40 series confirmed TSMC’s 5nm process.

According to reports, the AD102 GPU will have 18,432 CUDA cores, an acceleration frequency of 2.32.5GHz, and single-precision floating point 8592TFLOPS, which is up to 2.5 times that of the RTX 3090 (36TFLOPS). The RTX 2080 Ti, which is farther remote, is only 13T.

Judging from the current progress, RTX 40 series graphics cards will be released as scheduled in 2022, most likely in the third quarter.