Nuno Espirito Santo hazards FA charge just after stinging criticism of ref Lee Mason

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could facial area a Football Association charge following launching a scathing attack on referee Lee Mason subsequent his side’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Monday evening.

uno’s aspect had been arguably fortunate to complete the match with 11 guys right after Joao Moutinho survived a VAR test on what seemed like a stamp in stoppage time, when their target arrived from the penalty spot after Fabio Silva was fouled by Josh Benson late on.

But irrespective of his aspect finding all those critical calls, Nuno used a post-match interview to claim Mason was not excellent ample to referee in the prime flight, stating he did not want the Bolton official in charge of one particular of their online games once again.

“The referee does not have the high-quality to whistle a game in the Leading League,” he said on Sky Sporting activities. “This is a issue that we realized – we experienced Lee Mason prior to.

I hope he does not whistle a video game of ours all over again simply because all the game titles we have with Lee Mason are constantly the sameNuno Espirito Santo

“It is not about the very important mistakes or conclusions, it is about the way he handles the sport. The players get anxious, much too considerably voices, he whistles by the voices when some players are shouting.

“We are chatting about the best competitors and evidently he does not have the top quality to whistle the activity. I’m very disappointed to say this but I would not truly feel suitable if I didn’t say it.

“I just do not want to see him more – that’s what I advised him. I hope he doesn’t whistle a sport of ours once more because all the game titles we have with Lee Mason are constantly the identical.

“He are unable to control the gamers, the players are regularly arguing – both of those teams. With all the other referees the sport flows, there is dialogue. He’s just not completely ready to do it.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche – who noticed his side acquire thanks to targets from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wooden – felt it was “impossible” to see how Moutinho experienced survived the VAR verify.

“Everyone is aware I’m a admirer of VAR but I was astonished the lad did not get despatched off,” he reported. “It’s not a vicious stamp but it is a stamp even so. With VAR, some matters they see and some items they don’t.

“I never understand how it is not given. It was looked at. I just discover that impossible.”

However, Dyche defended the official’s functionality total.

“The a few toughest jobs in the match are the two supervisors and the referee,” he said. “Players go down and scream, that’s not beneficial.

“It’s genuinely tricky for referees. If players took extra duty then the refs would be aided.”

PA