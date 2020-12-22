Nude pictures of the Thai king’s official mistress leaked in “revenge porn” storm

he mistress of the King of Thailand has become the target of a bizarre “revenge porn” hit seemingly built to undermine the monarch’s romantic relationship with his formal consort.

More than 1,400 illustrations or photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, also regarded as Koi, have been dispatched to anti-monarchy activists outside the house the country.

A lot of are nude and sexually specific and show up to have been taken by Ms Sineenat herself involving 2012 and 2014 probably to be despatched to the 68 yr aged king Maha Vajiralongkorn.

It appears to be a deliberate attempt by factions inside the Thai court docket to discredit the previous nurse who is witnessed as a bitter rival to the Queen Suthida.

Thai king’s formal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi skilled as a pilot

The pictures ended up sent to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who writes critically about the Thai establishment, and to Japan-dependent Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun.

Mr Marshall wrote in a Facebook submit: "The photos are evidently from Koi's individual telephones. Most of the pictures are images she took of herself, and dozens of them are incredibly specific.

“It would seem possible that she experienced taken these specific images of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn.”

It is the most recent twist in a saga that has rocked the Thai monarchy, which treats the king as obtaining semi-divine status.

The Millfield community faculty-educated king named Ms Sineenat, 35, his “royal noble consort” in August very last yr just 3 months right after his relationship to Suthida.

The king of Thailand appointed Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his formal mistress in 2019

But very last Oct she fell spectacularly out of favour when an official statement accused the mistress of “dishonourable, missing gratitude [and of] disobedience in opposition to the king and the queen”.

Nonetheless, she was restored to the king’s circle in August this yr when the Thai Royal Gazette expunged all the allegations against her and reported that she experienced never ever completed nearly anything mistaken.

Sineenat had experienced as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, served in the King's royal bodyguard device, and in 2019 was awarded the rank of a main-general.

Thai royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi

She also been given four medals, which include the “most noble purchase of the crown of Thailand” and the”most exalted order of the white elephant, specific course”.

The photos have been sent with a bogus return deal with and a letter declaring they experienced been received by “pro-democracy Thai hackers”.

But Mr Marshall solid question on this, stating: “ Koi’s return was bitterly opposed by palace factions supporting Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha and it is hugely probable the images of Koi were leaked in an hard work to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn’s consort.”