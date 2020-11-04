HALIFAX – Nova Scotia reported four new instances of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total into 1,118 because the pandemic has been announced in March.

Some of these newest cases involve individuals from the zone that travelled together out Atlantic Canada.

Another two instances, listed from the northern zone, also demand family connections of a previously reported case.

At a press release, health officials warned of a potential vulnerability in an Oct. 30 Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax, and also in the Chrismaria Family Restaurant at New Minas, N.S.

Passengers who sat rows 16 into 23, chairs D, F and E, to flight AC0622, that departed Toronto in 6:40 p.m. and obtained in Halifax in 9:41 p.m., are requested to predict 811 for information.

Officials say anyone exposed to this virus within this particular flight could create signs up to and including Nov. 13.

Additionally, anybody who had been in the Chrismaria Family Restaurant on Oct. 24 involving 1 5 and Saturdays p.m. is requested to monitor for symptoms.

Officials say anybody exposed in the restaurant can create signs up to and including Nov. 7.

Nova Scotia is reporting 19 busy instances and no COVID-related hospitalizations.

A total of 65 individuals in the state have died from the virus and 1, respectively 034 instances are considered retrieved.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 4, 2020.