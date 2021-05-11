Earlier this year, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shocked everyone in the industry when he announced he is going to leave OnePlus. Later on, Pei revealed his next venture, “Nothing“. Back in February this year, Nothing hinted that its first product is going to be a pair of wireless earbuds. The company also revealed that most probably the product will be launched in summer.

According to the latest news, Nothing has finally announced that the much anticipated wireless earbuds will be launching in June this year. It is also revealed that the product is named as Ear 1.

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds Poster

Nothing disclosed this today with the help of an official press release on the company’s website. However, the company didn’t indicate that Ear 1 is a pair of wireless earbuds but we already know that through previous reports.

The press release contains images of a pair of True wireless earbuds with a unique design. It utilizes a long stem which will make it easy for the earbuds to clearly pick up voices during calls.

Nothing will launch Ear 1 earbuds, its first product in June

Nothing said its first product, Ear 1 is the beginning of promises to be an eventful journey. Carl Pei loves innovation. We know this through his time in OnePlus. Pei discussed why Nothing chose an earphone as its first product over other products.

He said the team loves music, podcasts, and audiobooks and the earphones market provides a fertile ground for the company to strengthen its capabilities. Nothing also believes the earphone market is desiring a distinguished product now so they have caught an opportunity to showcase a top-notch design along with delivering value.

Nothing will announce launch date of its first product, Ear 1 very soon.