Either somebody just switched up my thermostat a couple of degrees or 2 amazingly talented actors simply awakened to get a brand new romantic-comedy.

Word has attained the bullpen which Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan have been forged to direct NOT BLOODY LIKELY, ” a romantic comedy intended to learn more about the real story of this 1914 West End production of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

Based on Deadline, who completely broke the news on Monday, the film revolves around Shaw (Brosnan), who’s composed his masterpiece Pygmalion and can be decided for its excellent Mrs. Pat Campbell (Bonham Carter) to perform the part of Eliza Doolittle. However, is her casting only a chance for Shaw to reestablish his once-great adore, the one who got away?

Joel Hopkins (Jump Tomorrow, The Love Punch, Hamstead) is currently established to direct from his own script, together with manufacturing being managed with Adam Rolston along with David Braithwaite. Brosnan and Hopkins previously teamed for Your Love Punch, which also starred Emma Thompson and Timothy Spall. From the 2013 humor, a couple plot to recoup the retirement cash which has been stolen by them.

“This is precisely the type of movie the world needs at this time. A feel-good narrative that can cause you to laugh and make you shout for the correct reasons. We can not wait to begin,” said manufacturers Rolston and Braithwaite.

“Joel’s beautifully amusing script breathes fresh life to the most treasured of Shaw’s plays along with the casting of Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan can make this a powerful business proposal for buyers across the globe,” added Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone Pictures, who’s in control of the job’s global film rights.

Bonham Carter recently starred as Eudoria Holmes, the mystical mom of Sherlock, Mycroft, also Enola Holmes, to get Netflix’s ENOLA HOLMES. She brings down the house because Princess Margaret for year four of the Crown, that can be set to premiere on Netflix around November 14, 2020. In terms of Brosnan, it is possible to grab him Eli McCullough for AMC’s Western drama show The Son. He also stars like Erick Erickssong for its Will Ferrell Netflix humor Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, that will be accessible to flow at the Moment.