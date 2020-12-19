Northern Ireland male accused of Buckfast bottle risk to railway staff 

A gentleman who allegedly experimented with to assault a member of teach station personnel with a Buckfast bottle claimed he was high on liquor and drugs at the time, a courtroom has been explained to.

outh Belfast based mostly Vincent Martin Irvine (36) is also accused of harming hand sanitiser bottles after pushing around a screen at Botanic Avenue station in the city.

A police officer advised Belfast Magistrates’ Court docket on Saturday that on Thursday at all around 10.50am Irvine was in the station and spoke to a male member of consumer support employees ahead of lighting a cigarette.

Irvine was informed he could not smoke indoors soon after which he took a bottle of Buckfast from his pocket. He was then told he couldn’t drink liquor on a prepare and asked to leave the station.

The officer mentioned Irvine turned verbally abusive and as he remaining he grabbed a hand sanitiser stand and pulled it down triggering five bottles of the liquid to leak.

He also threw a sandwich board style advertising and marketing indicator across the ground ahead of he drawing again the bottle of Buckfast as if to throw it at the employees member.

Irvine then made off in the path of Botanic Avenue ahead of he was arrested by police at all-around 11.25am.

He explained to the officers he taken alcoholic beverages and medicine and that he experienced no memory of the incident.

Irvine was billed with legal destruction, assault, disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, specifically the Buckfast bottle.

His solicitor said Irvine was on his way to consider a practice to Lisburn to pay a visit to his mom with whom he supposed to commit Christmas.

The law firm included that Irvine, of Fitzroy Avenue, was was on a deferred sentence for other issues but was doing pretty nicely with probation.

District Choose Amanda Henderson claimed she would give him just one past likelihood by releasing him on bail but banned him from consuming liquor or any non-prescription medication and barred him from coming into Botanic railway station.

The scenario was adjourned right up until January 20.

Belfast Telegraph