Northern Colorado Bears insert to gain column with 83-75 win at Denver – The Denver Publish

The starting of both halves created it appear to be like the Denver Pioneers had been heading to blow out the College of Northern Colorado, but the Bears managed to claw back the two occasions, including Wednesday’s match to the gain column.

UNC moved to 3-1 on the period soon after defeating Denver (1-4), 83-75, behind 3 20-stage performances and clutch shots from the charity stripe.

Denver commenced the recreation with an 18-5 run in the very first eight minutes of the initially 50 % and went on a quick 10-4 operate early in the next. The Pioneers seemed like they ended up in total handle both of those occasions, but then gave up needed possessions.

DU completed the activity with 12 turnovers and 28 personal fouls. A person player fouled out. The team also couldn’t preserve up on the boards, getting rid of the rebounding fight 38-30.

UNC did not have a clear activity by any indicates. The staff racked up 19 turnovers and 20 fouls of its personal, but the Bears managed to stay on major for the reason that of the very hot taking pictures.

They designed 10 shots from deep, higher than their average of eight 3s per sport, and went 23-of-49 from the floor.

Junior guard Daylen Kountz, a transfer from CU, led the group in scoring with 26 factors. 6 details came from the 3-level line, though he hit 12 straight from the cost-free throw line. One particular of this two 3-ideas gave the Bears a 31-29 guide at 3:03 in the 1st 50 percent, placing UNC in a constructive scoring posture.

Junior guards Bodie Hume (21 details, nine rebounds) and Matt Johnson (21 points, two rebounds) tied for 2nd in scoring.

Johnson, like Kountz, arrived up significant from the line from the Pioneers. He went 6-of-6 in the course of crunch time to secure UNC’s win.

Freshman forward Jamel Melvin, despite his relative inexperience, delivered much wanted guidance in the entrance courtroom right after junior forward Kur Jockuch received into foul difficulty.

Melvin contributed 4 factors, four rebounds and an aid in 22 minutes, his career-high for playing time. Prior to the recreation, Melvin was only averaging 3.5 minutes for every contest.

And finally, though he was quieter on the scoring entrance, sophomore guard Marque English extra 6 boards in the earn, matching Kountz’s total off the glass.

The Bears will continue non-convention engage in at Utah Point out on Friday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m., and supporters can view or pay attention to the radio broadcast by means of the Utah Condition web page.