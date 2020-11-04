Nope,’Fake Melania’ failed to appear to Trump’s False Victory Speech about Election Night

A fun conspiracy theory that’s been spreading for the last few of weeks is that Melania Trump includes a body double that has been attending events in her area, although it’s been debunked.

The actual Melania had been husband President Trump‘s side while he gave a speech at the late afternoon of election night on Wednesday afternoon (November 4) at Washington, D.C.

Melania did not wear her trademark sunglasses while emerging with the very first Family within the White House.

Though the entire body dual rumors have been happening for many years now, Twitter frees up using more conspiracy theories following photographs appeared of Melania boarding Marine One using Donald. From the pics, she did not seem like her usual self, but individuals have imputed to her grinning.

The”Fake Melania” rumors lasted just a couple of days back when she looked at campaign rallies along with her sunglasses .

About Election Day, Melania had been spotted stepping from Florida (wearing her shades ) to put her vote.