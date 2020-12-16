‘Non-Patriotic’ Mo Brooks ‘Ought to Be Ashamed of Himself’

House Greater part Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) stated Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) ought to be ashamed of himself for his pledge to obstacle the Electoral Higher education.

Clyburn stated, “I consider Mo Brooks is remaining what I take into account to be a quite non-patriotic man or woman. The actuality of the subject is he is aware that Biden received by extra than 7 million votes. He understands that he got the exact same selection of votes in the Electoral University that his candidate got 4 a long time back. What is this all about? This is just like you stated, it’s about —I keep in mind expanding up they inform us I know we ought to ingrate the educational institutions, but we’ll wait on the Feds to make us do it. This is the variety of thing that we assumed we experienced at the rear of us. Mo Brooks should to be ashamed of himself. We are trying to get the job done to improve the state, to boost the point out. That we characterize, and this is not an improvement for the state of Alabama for him to acquire this on.”

Observe Pam Essential on Twitter @pamkeyNEN