Nokia 2.4 smartphone – Full Phone Specification, review and Comparison

Nokia 2.4 smartphone Specifications

Nokia released its much-awaited 2.4 model smartphone. This phone comes with 2 years of Android updates. Nokia already launched a few Android smartphones in past months but none of them becomes a game-changer for Nokia Mobile.

Nokia mobile sold all Windows rights to Microsoft and then re-establish themself in the Android smartphone industry but didn’t able to create any difference. Now let’s back to this Nokia 2.4 smartphone specifications and analyze it for the current market.

Nokia 2.4 Box Contents

One Sim tray tool One Documentation and manual guide One Transparent phone cover One Power adapter One Micro USB charging cable

Nokia 2.4 Phone overview & Body

Let’s see the full phone overview and start with the right side. There first you will see a Power button which will be used to lock/unlock the smartphone. And above this, there is a volume up and down button. At the top of the phone, there is a secondary microphone and a headphone jack. On the right side, there is a triple-slot SIM tray. Here you can insert one Micro SD Card and two SIM cards. Below this SIM tray on the left side, there is a Google Assistant button.

Next, at the bottom of the phone, there is one more microphone port and a USB power port. And a micro USB Power input slot for charging. There are a speaker and microphone on the downside of the mobile. Nokia 2.4 smartphone comes with rectangular edges.

Phone back side comes with a dual-camera and LED flash and then fingerprint unlocks sensor in between and NOKIA branding in the bottom.

Nokia 2.4 mobile camera

Rear Camera: This smartphone has two rear cameras. One is a 13-megapixel photo and video camera and another 2-megapixel depth photography camera. An LED flash on the backside for lightening.

Front Camera: Nokia 2.4 mobile has 5 megapixels.

Nokia 2.4 mobile screen

6.53 inches HD+ display with a million drop style makes the smartphone experience better.

This smartphone comes with dual unlock security options of Face-ID and fingerprint sensor. And both of these functions work smoothly.

Android version: Android 10 pre-installed in Nokia 2.4 mobile.

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 processor comes with this newly launched Nokia 2.4 smartphone.

Battery: Built-in 4500 mAH battery gives long power backup but needs little more for long run apps and internet usage. Also, video streaming consumes a lot more battery so the battery might disappoint in some instances but it is good to deal with at this price.

Storage: Nokia 2.4 mobile comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space.