Nokia 1.3 units start receiving Android 11 Go Edition update after one and a half year of its launch

Last year, back in March. HMD Global launched Nokia 1.3. The entry-level smartphone with modest specs has started receiving Android 10 Go Edition nearly one and a half years after its release.

As per the official announcement post on Nokia Phones Community, the Android 11 Go Edition update for the Nokia 1.3 is currently available only for users based in Australia. The update will reach 100% of the units by 24th July.

HMD Global has not specified when the remaining regions will get the update. However, it does say that the second wave of the update will include all the regions. In simple words, this means, the next update will be available for all markets.

Nokia 1.3 has a 5.71 inches HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset along with 1 GB of RAM. The phone has an internal storage of 16 GB, a rear camera of 8 MP, a front camera of 5 MP, and is backed up by a 3,000 mAh removable battery.

For this device, the Android 11 Go Edition is likely to be the first as well as the last major software update.