Noah Cyrus Wears Bedazzled Bodysuit to Get CMT Awards 2020 Performance with Jimmie Allen — See!

Noah Cyrus will be slaying the point in the 2020 CMT Music Awards! )

The 20-year old singer took on the platform for an operation during the awards show, which aired Wednesday (October 21).

Mixing Noah has been collaborator Jimmie Allen and they completed their brand new duet”This Is Us” through the series.

Due to their own performance, Noah rocked bedazzled bodysuit paired with white cowboy hat and matching gloves and also thigh-high boots while Jimmie wore a silver coating and black shirt hot.

