Noah Cyrus’ CMT Awards Appearance Is the Outfit you have to See to Believe

The Cyrus household can not stop and will not quit turning minds at award shows.

Throughout the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21, pop culture buffs were treated to some specific operation of Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus‘ hit tune”That Is Us.”

“Our second performance stems from just two young musicians that come from two quite different worlds,” presenter Rob Thomas shared. “She climbed up on her dad’s country hits and he states my songs helped inspire him”

The Matchbox Twenty frontman included,”She shot her state roots and they directed her to pop songs. And he even took his pop and rock and then that got him all of the way in to country songs. We will need to find out what that seems like once you set it all together at the moment.”

While audiences loved the song which continues to climb the charts, most could not help but stop and speak about Noah’s functionality look.