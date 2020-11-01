Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Volume Up to Another Halloween Party!

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are spending a second night together!

The 24-year-old All the Boys celebrity and also the 22-year old societal networking celebrity held hands while going into a Halloween celebration together on Friday night (October 30) at Los Angeles.

For your celebration, Stassie dressed as the feminine variant of Chucky although it seems Noah proceeded as among her victims.

The couple’s ahead includes a night when they had been seen packaging about the PDA because they left a party jointly.

Before this month, it had been rumored Noah and Stassie had eloped in Las Vegas, as a result of numerous individuals sending in the accounts into some gossip Instagram accounts. But, sources have shown to Cosmopolitan which they’re only rumors and there’s not any fact to them.

In addition we have a few photographs of Noah and Stassie out for supper with their buddies a week!