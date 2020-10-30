Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Make Outside at Halloween Party

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are boo’d up.

The celebrity and influencer kicked off Halloweekend having a bang using the spooky event to go public with their brand new connection.

Noah, 24, also Stassie, respectively 23, were seen making out in a Halloween celebration on Thursday night, apparently confirming they’re formally together.

The celebrities united Stassie’s bestie Kylie Jenner in the West Hollywood celebration, which happened only a few months after rumors spread that Noah and Stassie randomly got married in vegas. (Though resources refused that the gossip into Cosmopolitan).

The Way To All Of The Boys I’ve Loved Before celebrity was sporting a headband and dim coat as his costume, even although Stassie twinned with Kylie and buddies Sofia Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory and Victoria Villarroel. All of them went Power Rangers, also, for the album, Kylie had been Red and also Stassie was Pink.

Stassie–Stassiebaby for her Insta lovers –captioned the minute,”rangers unite”