90 Day Fiance: Ahead of the 90 Days celebrity”Large” Ed Brown (the ex-boyfriend of Rose Marie Vega) has discovered the new love of their lifetime. MTO News has discovered the”no neck” reality celebrity is now engaged to a stunning Latina.

Ed made the information people by submitting a pic of himself along with his fresh bae, since the set legendary Halloween together. He called the fairly mamacita because his”brand new bride-to-be,” that had been dressed as a damn bride.

ROSE BLASTS 90 DAY DIANCE NO NECK ED – CALLS HIM A’CREEP’

No Neck Ed’s post immediately attracted mixed responses online. MTO News noticed that a number of the reality star’s lovers were fascinated with his new love, while many others slammed Rose Marie’s ex for striving hard to maintain his fifteen minutes of fame moving.

When known about his latest antic, the 90 Day Fiance celeb simply gave obscure emoji responses.

Regardless of the public statement, No Neck Ed, is not giving any specific information regarding his new lady love. Just how much can you want wager the two Will look on the upcoming period of 90 Day Fiancé…