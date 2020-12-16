No evidence of widespread voter fraud uncovered in meeting on Colorado election integrity

One more attempt by Colorado Republicans to get in touch with for an audit of Colorado’s election programs was defeated Tuesday night immediately after Republican motions failed on occasion line votes.

GOP lawmakers known as for the bipartisan Legislative Audit Committee assembly on election integrity, citing considerations about Dominion Voting Programs and about Colorado’s election approach, though there has been no proof of popular voter fraud.

The allegations have mirrored national rhetoric by President Donald Trump’s campaign, and his lawful adviser Jenna Ellis, a Colorado indigenous, testified remotely to the committee Tuesday morning, calling for these types of an audit. She did not offer evidence of fraud in Colorado, however she attempted to cast question about Jefferson County’s election.

“If our legal techniques and our election rules in Colorado and all over the state are not followed and they’re open up for fraud, irregularity or all way of hijacking, then we we under no circumstances have a cost-free and fair election in the state of Colorado or in any other condition in the union,” Ellis reported.

County clerks and previous secretaries of condition also spoke about Colorado’s processes, its danger-restricting audits and the protection of a system regarded as the “gold common.” Though some proposed alterations to procedures, they continuously lauded the process overall.

Previous Colorado Secretary of Point out Wayne Williams, a Republican, instructed committee associates that Coloradans can be self-confident that their elections are absolutely free and reasonable, and instances of fraud that may possibly have been productive are in the dozens, not hundreds of 1000’s.

The motions by Republicans — a person to start an audit of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Workplace and an additional to immediate the point out auditor to exploration a potential effectiveness audit — unsuccessful on tie votes of 4-4.

Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Monument Republican, explained to The Denver Article that whilst the assembly did not uncover substantial voter fraud, every person’s vote ought to be secured. He additional that he hopes the legislature can handle some of the dozen or additional recommendations from clerks for advancements similar to ballot stability and registration.

“This is the defense of our republic, the protection of every particular person, every single Coloradan’s self-assurance that every single vote is significant and counted, and as near to excellent as we can get it,” he said.

But Democrats named the assembly an abuse of the committee’s purpose, and Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, D-Arvada, stated the proof doesn’t assistance a fishing expedition into the Secretary of State’s Workplace.

“I consider legislators lifting up conspiracy theorists for political obtain hurts all of us,” included Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City.