How to Fix It When Your iPhone Has No Service?

There might be a number of issues if your iPhone isn’t working, whether it’s because of an error message or the inability to make or receive calls. It’s possible that you’re having problems with your phone’s hardware, the service package offered by your mobile provider, or a misconfigured configuration.

Reasons Why Your iPhone Says ‘No Service’

A ‘No Service’ or ‘SOS’ notification at the top of your iPhone’s screen most likely indicates:

The airplane mode is activated.

The service area of your carrier has elapsed.

An incorrect configuration

There is an issue with your provider.

Yes, we will presume that your account has been paid and that your connection has not been disconnected by the carrier (this has occurred to us).

How to Fix Your Phone When It Has No Service?

We’ll start with the simplest and most likely fixes before altering any iPhone settings or completing more involved troubleshooting procedures. Proceed to more sophisticated possible solutions if they fail to resolve the issue.

Verify that Airplane Mode is not enabled on the phone. Cellular and Wi-Fi services are turned off in airplane mode. If you see an airplane icon where the signal strength bars normally appear—in the upper-right corner of the iPhone screen—your phone is in Airplane Mode.

Turn off and back on mobile data. Make sure Cellular Data is turned on by selecting Settings > Cellular. Toggle it off and back on if it’s on.

The same result may be obtained by turning Airplane Mode on and off repeatedly.

Verify that you are in a covered region. You could not have service where you are—deep underground, in a remote region, or inside a structure. Look for signal strength bars in the screen’s upper-right corner.

Put the phone back in. Similar to switching between Airplane Modes, a full restart will prompt your iPhone to ask your carrier for a fresh connection.

If your service quality is bad, turn on Wi-Fi calling. Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone if you frequently have spotty or nonexistent service in areas where you spend a lot of time, such as your home. If you relocate to a new home or apartment and discover that it is in a cellular dead zone for your wireless carrier, this is a great option.

Consider getting a signal booster for your house if you are in an area where cell service is spotty. It will increase the signal and allow you to use your iPhone as usual. Retailers and the majority of cellular operators sell signal enhancers.

Look for updates to your carrier’s settings. Updates that impact the device’s ability to connect to the cellular network are periodically released by carriers. A recent update that you put on your iPhone may have an impact on your service.

Reset the network configuration. It’s possible that a damaged iPhone settings file is preventing you from receiving mobile service. Return it to its original factory settings.

Take out and swap out the SIM card. If the SIM card is broken or not placed properly, it cannot function properly. After checking it for damage and giving it a gentle cleaning with a cotton swab or towel, replace it.

FAQ

How can I cure water damage on my iPhone?

To fix a wet iPhone, take off the case, shake off the water, then clean it with a dry towel. After taking out the SIM card, keep the gadget somewhere dry. Putting the iPhone in rice or using silica gel packets are other options. More recent iPhones are resistant to water damage and far more resilient to it.

How can I repair my iPhone’s charging port?

If the charging port on your iPhone isn’t working properly, you might try cleaning it. It is advised that you take it to Apple or a reputable repair facility. You may also use a toothpick, a hand-held vacuum, or compressed air (though Apple does not advise doing so; do this at your own risk) to remove trash.

How is the screen of an iPhone fixed?

An expert will need to repair the screen on your iPhone. The best choices for fixing an iPhone screen are to take it to Apple or a qualified specialist. Having insurance, AppleCare, or a warranty is ideal. Find out whether you qualify for a cheaper upgrade to a more recent model.