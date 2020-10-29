News

25 Boise State faces street evaluation in Air Force

October 30, 2020
No. 25 Boise State (1-0, 1-0 Mountain West) at Air Force (1-1, 0-1), Saturday in 6 pm ET (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Boise State by 14.

String listing: Boise State contributes 5-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE? )

No. 25 Boise State transferred in the ranks following a 42-13 triumph over Utah State last weekend. ) It is the 19th straight year where the Broncos have emerged in the survey for no less than a week. That is tied to the seventh-longest series in the nation. Air Force is -17 under trainer Troy Calhoun against ranked teams. The Falcons final win over a ranked foe was home 2016 if they overcome No. 20 Boise State 27-20.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and three TDs in the win over the Aggies. He also ran for a second. The challenge to the young Air Force defence will probably be applying stress to Bachmeier. The Falcons have been 23-4 within the previous seven seasons when pushing at least two turnovers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: Junior receiver Khalil Shakir had seven grabs for a career-best 123 yards and 2 scores from Utah State.

Air Force: Sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels withdrew the first TD pass of the Air Force career final weekend at a loss at San Jose State. He completed was 9 to get 17 to get 92 yards)

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State is 118-21 all time if rated. … The Broncos are 140-17 in summit regular-season play because 2000. … Sophomore running back George Holani hurried for 100 yards and a score 14 communicates against Utah State. Holani’d 1,014 yards rushing last year. … Air Force has gone 61-20 in Falcon Stadium under trainer Troy Calhoun. The staff was undefeated in the last time for only the first time. Four of these are under Calhoun. … Air Force has obstructed 13 area objectives, 18 additional points and 10 punts because 2007. … The Falcons typical 287.5 metres on the floor. Fullback Timothy Jackson leads the way by the 89-yard average.

Much More AP college soccer: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball along with https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

