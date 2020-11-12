TUCSON, Ariz. – Southern California has been outplayed for 57 moments on its season opener against Arizona State. The Trojans pulled it together just at the time, scoring a touchdown on a trick, recovering an onside kick and scoring another touchdown to acquire 28-27.

Shaky since it might happen to be, it ended in a success, something that the 20th-ranked Trojans expect that they could build off going to Saturday’s road opener in Arizona.

“It begins with winning. That is No. 1, receiving the win,” USC coach Clay Helton stated. “Hopefully since you get a while, you receive off some rust and these wins may be remarkable wins. We were lucky to develop an excellent win from Arizona State this weekend.”

USC (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) had lots of problems early from the Sun Devils, giving up big plays defence and sputtering sometimes on threat.

The Trojans played their finest when they had to, scoring two in the last few minutes.

Bru McCoy captured the very first TD on a suggestion off teammate Amon-Ra St. John’s palms snagged the onside kick. USC acquired it if Kedon Slovis saw Drake London to get a 21-yard touchdown pass 1:20 left.

USC must have had sufficient movie on Arizona to utilize for Saturday’s match, but the Wildcats did not wind up enjoying last week.

Utah had been abandoned with enough scholarship players as a result of favorable COVID-19 evaluations and get tracing and requested the Pac-12 to offset the match. The Wildcats discovered before boarding their plane to Salt Lake City, forcing the beginning of their year .

“Clearly we were frustrated,” Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin stated. “Our men were very disappointed, but we have moved on. Friday appears to be a very long time back right now, how this year has been moving. The next weekend of watching everyone else play becomes more bothersome. We have got a terrific opportunity at home that weekend, and that is where we are at.”

GUNNELL’S TURN

Grant Gunnell shared quarterbacking duties with Khalil Tate last year and will now conduct the offence .

The sophomore threw to 1,239 yards and 2 touchdowns with one interception while finishing 65percent of his passes last year. He enters this year with a series of 92 directly passes without an interception.

“I visit and feel tension as a tool that compels me,” Gunnell said. “If you are not feeling stress, such as these butterflies in your gut, you do not love soccer. You may ask anybody, that’s sort of exactly what drives you. And that which you love about soccer is that nervous sense in which you’ve got butterflies in your belly. There’s undoubtedly tension, however, I would not say it’s a negative thing.”

USC AGAINST THE RUN

The Trojans had difficulty giving up big plays last year and the trend continued in the opener beneath new defensive co-ordinator Todd Orlando.

USC fought with handling and had a very tough day against the rush, permitting Arizona State to stand up 258 yards running. The Trojans gave up five bids of 20 yards and also allow the Sun Devils typical 6.5 yards per carry.

Arizona’s run game is directed by Gary Brightwell, a volatile older who averaged 5.8 yards per carry as a backup before getting the first back this year.

“We all know that we can play far better than we ever did,” Orlando explained. “End of this afternoon we won the ball game and let us proceed to the subsequent one, however they are a distance team. They are gonna get folks the soccer, lively men, and get them space and attempt to run away from you”

ARIZONA’S D

The potency of the year’s group was likely to function as linebackers. After Tony Fields II, Colin Schooler and Kylan Wilborn — combined with security Scottie Young Jr. — decided to move, the place became a significant question mark.

Arizona has a brand new offensive co-ordinator in preceding Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads along with also three brand new defensive enthusiasts.

They’ll get a rigid test right from the gate from Slovis, a match of receivers and several running backs that will break big runs.

USC racked up 556 metres of offence from Arizona State and Slovis threw for 381 metres while breaking the school record with 40 completions.

