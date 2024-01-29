Nintendo keeps silent about whether the OLED Switch fixes Joy-Con drift or not

This week, Nintendo has revealed a new model of the Switch that comes with an OLED screen, enhanced speakers, and an improved kickstand. It seems the OLED Switch is a fix for the Joy-Con drift issues that plagued Switch owners for years.

For several years, Switch owners have reported Joy-Con drift problems. The problem is bad enough that it has been the subject of numerous lawsuits. Eventually, Nintendo started fixing controllers with Joy-Con drift issues for free. One of our top requests for a revised Switch was a fix for the drift problems. However, we have no clue yet whether Nintendo has done that this time or not.

In a statement provided to Wired, Polygon, GameSpot, and The Verge, Nintendo said that the “Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch (OLED model).” It is to be noted that the publishing houses didn’t ask about the “configuration” or “functionality” so it was more or less clear that Nintendo controllers would be the same. When asked about the drift, Nintendo reiterated ‘Reliability, not configuration or functionality once again. This suggests there might be no changes at all.

An FAQ on the company’s UK website is even more explicit. It says, “The Joy-Con controllers included with Nintendo Switch (OLED model) are the same as the controllers currently available.”

Nonetheless, Nintendo’s statement did acknowledge issues with Joy-Con controllers when the company said “We are aware of reports that some Joy-Con controllers have not responded correctly” but this merely suggested that customers visit its support site to deal with any issues.

Moreover, the language is also very repetitive. Around two years back, Nintendo issued a very similar statement when Vice published an internal Nintendo memo instructing customer service reps to fix Joy-Con drift issues for free.

Last year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said “we apologize for any inconvenience experienced by consumers” due to Joy-Con problems in an investor Q&A but added that “I have no information to share about any specific actions we have taken”.

