Nintendo Direct January 2021 – Capcom reside stream features ‘BIG’ Monster Hunter Increase news | Gaming | Entertainment

Monster Hunter Increase admirers will be happy to hear that Capcom has significant information to share about the future release.

The new video game in the hugely well-known franchise has a March release date exclusively on Nintendo Swap.

With the launch date just a pair of months away, Capcom has introduced plans to keep a Nintendo Immediate-design and style Monster Hunter Increase dwell stream in excess of on Twitch.

Followers can tune in to the Monster Hunter Increase broadcast on January 7 at 2pm GMT Uk time.

The information was introduced by Capcom on Twitter: “Tune into the Monster Hunter Digital Celebration – January 2021 for large information and reveals on Monster Hunter Rise.”

It really is an intriguing announcement, specially supplied how a great deal we now know about the upcoming game.

With Capcom promising “major news”, is it possible the game will be announced for platforms other than Nintendo Change?

Categorical On the web will update this article with all the key bulletins the moment the occasion is broadcast.