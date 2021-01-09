Nintendo Change Professional leak shines gentle on specs forward of rumoured 2021 release date | Gaming | Leisure

The Nintendo Switch is approaching its four year birthday, with the strike hybrid console 1st launching again in March 2017. Because then the Switch has gone on to sell like hot cakes, with a modern report saying the console has exceeded the 3DS’s lifetime sales of just shy of 76million. And rumour has it the Switch’s total income are established to get a even further increase by the future release of the intensely rumoured Swap Pro product.

Rumours of a Change Professional have been circulating for some time now, with the mid-generation upgrade expected to debut in 2021.

And forward of the console’s formal unveiling specs for the Swap Pro have allegedly leaked. As described by VGC, dataminers could have identified evidence of the Change Pro’s existence in the most up-to-date firmware update for the console.

The dataminer who noticed this is acknowledged as SciresM, with the leaker declaring the firmware update references a new piece of Nintendo components that’s codenamed Aula.

The Nintendo Swap Professional will allegedly be run by the Mariko (Tegra X1+) SoC, which is the identical chip located in the Swap Lite.

Whilst this may possibly not audio like substantially of an update, SciresM has prompt this chip could be pushed to a bigger clock speed.

And, most interestingly, SciresM learned that the firmware also references a Realtek chip that is described as ‘4K UHD multimedia SoC’.