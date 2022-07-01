Nina Dobrev Dating History: Latest Updates in 2022

It’s safe to say that Nina Dobrev is a sought-after bachelorette by many men! She’s become a household name thanks to her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. In the Canadian adolescent TV series Degrassi, she played a teen who was parenting a baby with Drake even before that.

For years, Nina Dobrev has been candid about her personal life. Some of her best friends are Candice Accola, Kat Graham, and others. Nina Dobrev’s love life, on the other hand, is a touch more complicated. These are the ten men with whom she has had romantic entanglements.

Early Years

At the time of his birth, Dobrev was a child of Kamen Dobrev, a computer specialist; and his wife, artist Michaela Dobreva (née Radeva). Her older brother is her father. When she was two years old, her family moved to Scarborough, Toronto, where she was raised. She returned to Bulgaria with her mother at the age of 10 and lived there for two years.

When Dobrev was a child, she began taking ballet and jazz classes as well as participating in rhythmic gymnastics at Vradenburg Junior Public School and JB Tyrrell Senior Public School. In Toronto, she studied acting at Armstrong Acting Studios. For her senior year, Dobrev attended Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Scarborough, Ontario, where she concentrated on the arts.

Dobrev attended Ryerson University in Toronto, where she majored in sociology, but she was unable to complete her degree since she was pursuing a career in acting.

The First Public Relationship of Nina Dobrev

Ben Hollingsworth was a long-term love interest of Nina Dobrev’s who lasted for almost a decade. From 2006 through 2009, they were The Vampire Diaries had yet to cast her in the lead role when she did this.

He attended her 21st birthday celebration, even though they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, and they were pictured together for three consecutive years. Ben and Nila Billingsworth are now a married couple, and they have two children together

The Actress Nina Dobrev Between the Years of 2010 and 2013, Ian Somerhalder

On the set of The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder began dating. A human young girl and an attractive brooding vampire were cast in the roles. When the cameras were rolling, everyone was hoping for the fictional couple they were rooting for to work out.

In reality, the relationship they were experiencing was deteriorating at a rapid pace. In the end, Ian Somerhalder ended up dating another actress who had previously played a vampire. She’s called Nikki Reed (Twilight.) Nina decided to leave The Vampire Diaries early because of all of this. Ian has now married Nikki, with whom he has a 4-year-old daughter, Bodhi, and they have recently divorced.

When Derek Hough and Nina Dobrev Were First Dates

Another one of Nina Dobrev’s ex-boyfriends is Derek Hough. What brought them together in the first place? Despite their age difference, Nina and Julianne Hough are considered close friends. Unfortunately, this didn’t turn out as well as we had hoped.

After only six weeks of dating, things started to go wrong for this couple.

They came to the conclusion early on that the relationship was doomed and called it quits. Her friendship with Julianne was unaffected by the separation. There is a lot of pressure on the professional dancer to propose to his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

Dated in 2014: Nina Dobrev and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is one of Liam Hemsworth’s ex-girlfriends! In the decade since they filmed The Last Song, fans have talked a lot about his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Miley and Liam broke off their engagement for the first time back in 2013. He was seen having sex with Nina Dobrev in a pub at the beginning of 2014. At the time he was filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in Atlanta, they were living in the same town. dating Gabriella Brooks at the moment Liam is, and has been for over a year now since he and Miley split last year!

Nicholas Dobrev and James Marsden Expiration Date of 2014

A real relationship between Nina Dobrev and James Marsden would have been wonderful, but alas, this couple never actually got together after their brief flirtation in New Orleans.

In June of 2014, they were seen kissing in a karaoke club in New Orleans. Such a duo would have been dubbed a “power couple” right away. Edei, a musician 15 years his junior, is rumored to be dating James.

