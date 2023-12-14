Nina Cash Ethnicity: A Fusion of Filipino, Spanish, and More—Surprising Origins

Nina Cash, a retired university associate dean and model hailing from Long Beach, California, is more than just the sum of her accomplishments. With over 30 years of experience in education, training, and workforce development, Cash is a beacon of inspiration, defying societal labels and advocating for positive change. In this blog, we explore Nina Cash’s rich background, her perspectives on life and education, and her involvement in the Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Search 2023. Additionally, we delve into her passionate advocacy for ending mass shootings in schools through her work with Project Get Safe (PGS).

Nina Cash: Unveiling the Kaleidoscope of Heritage and Dreams

Nina Cash’s ethnicity is a captivating tapestry, woven from the rich threads of her diverse heritage. Born into a “traditional Catholic military family,” Cash’s roots extend across continents, encompassing Filipino, Spanish, German, Japanese, and Native American descent. This eclectic mix not only reflects the cultural mosaic of her background but also adds layers of complexity to her identity. Scouted to model during her high school years, Cash embarked on a part-time modeling career that held promise until she took a pause due to pregnancy at the age of 25. Now, two decades later, she is driven to resurrect the modeling dream she ignited in her youth, symbolizing a resurgence of her passion and a celebration of her multi-faceted heritage.

Nina Cash’s Educational Journey:

Cash’s academic journey is as impressive as it is diverse. Armed with an undergraduate degree in human services, a certificate in mediation, a graduate degree in negotiation, conflict resolution, and peace-building, and a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education and adult learning, Cash embodies the power of lifelong learning. Despite her formal education, she firmly believes that the world is the best classroom, and life experience is the greatest teacher.

A Woman of Many Roles:

At 56, Nina Cash is not just a retired professional; she’s a devoted wife, a mother of three daughters, two sons-in-law, and the proud owner of four rescue pups and one grand pup. Her roots trace back to a Filipino, Catholic, and military family, showcasing the rich tapestry of her heritage. Cash’s active involvement in volunteer work reflects her commitment to giving back to the community that has shaped her.

SI Swim Search 2023:

Cash’s decision to participate in the SI Swim Search 2023 is a testament to her belief in redefining beauty standards. As a “minority female, disabled, senior citizen retiree” (she chuckles at the label ‘disabled’ due to diabetes), Cash challenges societal norms and embraces her uniqueness. She sees SI Swimsuit as a platform to empower women and redefine perceptions of beauty, not just for herself but for future generations.

The Swimfluence Network Community:

As a member of The Swimfluence Network Community, Cash highlights the importance of support and encouragement. The community serves as a source of warmth and comfort, with members uplifting each other. In a world where individual lights shine brightly, the community ensures that when one light dims, someone is always ready to flip the switch.

Advocacy for Change – Ending Mass Shootings:

Beyond the glamour of SI Swimsuit, Cash is deeply committed to creating positive change in the world. Her involvement with Project Get Safe (PGS) reflects her dedication to ending mass shootings in schools. PGS focuses on prevention, addressing the root causes of violence through personal safety training, prevention education, and solutions to de-escalate violence. Cash fervently advocates for changes in governmental policies to tackle gun violence, emphasizing the importance of building safer and more unified communities.

Conclusion:

Nina Cash’s story is one of resilience, empowerment, and advocacy. From her diverse educational background to her involvement in SI Swim Search and dedication to ending mass shootings, Cash is a force for positive change. Her journey inspires us to challenge societal norms, embrace our uniqueness, and actively contribute to making the world a better place. As Cash continues to be a part of the change she wishes to see, her story encourages us all to do the same.