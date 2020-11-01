Nikki McKibbin,’American Idol’ Season 1 Contestant, Dead in 42

Nikki McKibbin, ” the Texas spitfire who placed next to the very first time of”American Idol” at 2002, ” has expired. She had been 42.

TMZ accounts McKibbin suffered a brain aneurysm and had been abandoned in life support. The website says that she died early Sunday following her organs were chosen, per her dreams.

Jim Verraros, who”moved to Hollywood” together with McKibbin on”AI,” tweeted,”Rest peacefully, my lovely @nikkimckibbin. You are going to be in my heart always. #RestInPeace.”

McKibbin, that distinguished himself in the bunch with her passion engine-red own hair and edgy style options, auditioned for”American Idol” with Whitney Houston’s”One Moment in Time,” Gloria Gaynor’s”I Will Survive,” and”Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers. On the show, she coated Bonnie Tyler, Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Ella Fitzgerald, Janis Joplin, Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Nicks, Naked Eyes, and also, perhaps most memorably,”Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles.

She finally dropped to Kelly Clarkson, also was one place behind Justin Guarini.

Her debut album,”Unleashed,” premiered in 2007, also she published nine sisters out of that and several other endeavors.

McKibbin appeared on Dr. Drew’s”Celebrity Rehab” (2008) in a bid to conquer substance-abuse problems, and continued work within the spin-off string”Sober House” (2009). A basic of reality TV, she’d formerly appeared on”Popstars” (2001), also popped on”Fear Factor” (2005),”Battle of the Network Reality Stars” (2005), along with”Kill Reality” (2005), the latter of that recorded the making of this horror film”The Scorned” (2005), her single acting function.

She’s survived by her husband of 13 decades, Craig Sadler, along with also her son Tristan Langley, that auditioned for”American Idol” at 2014.