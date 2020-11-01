Nikki McKibbin Dead –‘American Idol’ Alum Dies at 42

Nikki McKibbin has passed away in the time of age 42, based on her co-stars.

The Texas-born American Idol Season 1 finalist ended in third position to the show’s first year in 2002.

Runner-up Justin Guarini affirmed the information on his own Instagram about Saturday (October 31).

“@realnikkimckibbin was a fervent, funny woman who could sing the Hell from a rock tune with the Identical kind of simplicity and control she lovingly Utilised to cut with her twangy Southern humor. ⁣ In our 20’s if we had been about American Idol together I can say that she had had a hard life, which many people were kind to her across the way…but I will never forget that her idol,” Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card which said’You’re the Gypsy I had been…’. Nikki has been on cloud nine and also the pleasure and enthusiasm which emanates out of her was contagious. Following the sort of psychological beating she took in the hands of the masses, then she appeared to feel great about herselffor just a time,” he said.⁣⁣ “Rush’Gypsy’…and thank you to your bliss, merciless teasing, vulnerability, strength, friendship and love you showed me during our time with them in the spotlight”

Finalist Jim Verraros also remarked on Instagram.

“I can not believe you are gone. You’re this kind of light for a lot people. You’re unapologetically your self and that I loved the most concerning you. You’ll be missed but I will always hold you near my own heart. Rest In Peace, amazing spirit,” he also wrote.

Nikki‘s battle with alcohol and cocaine dependence had been chronicled in 2008′s Celebrity Rehab Together with Dr. Drew, also afterwards in a spin-off, Sober House.

In 2014, Nikki needed a full-circle instant together with the show in which her 15-year-old-son Tristan auditioned for American Idol. He had been cut throughout the Hollywood rounds.

All our thoughts are with Nikki‘s loved ones in this tough moment.

We’ve regrettably lost each these celebrities in 2020.