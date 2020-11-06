Nikki Bella dreams about her ex boyfriends

Nikki Bella has been having dreams about her ex boyfriends.

Nikki Bella

The 36-year-old former professional wrestler is engaged to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional Artem Chigvintsev – with whom she has three-month-old son Matteo – but has admitted she’s been dreaming about other men when she goes to sleep, specifically those she’s previously romanced.

She said: “Well, what I found weird about my dreams is the season right now in this [mercury] retrograde, it’s supposed to be where we get a deeper understanding of ourselves and our journeys and our true purpose and even getting clarity on the past. And my dreams have been that.”

Nikki’s dreams involve her having “full on conversations” with her former partners – including ex-fiancé John Cena – but insisted she isn’t dreaming about getting back together with her exes, as her dreams have actually been giving her insight on how her love journey led her to 38-year-old Artem.

She added: “But what I just found weird is that I was having these dreams and that it was exactly what they said is going on right now. One thing it said is why things happen the way it did, and that’s why my clarity really hit me.”

The ‘Total Bellas’ star also spoke out about the public perception of her current relationship, as she first met Artem when they were paired together on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2017, when Nikki was still in a relationship with John.

Nikki gets asked “all the time” if she had feelings for Artem three years ago, and despite her insisting that wasn’t the case, she feels as though people still have a “certain perception” of her.

Speaking during an episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ – which she hosts with her twin sister Brie Bella – she said: “I get asked this all the time, ‘You had to have felt something for Artem, right?’ Because of how close my breakup was. And, I feel like I’m gonna hear it the rest of my life.

“I had to open up to Artem recently cause this is the first time Artem’s been back on Dancing With the Stars since we’ve been in a serious relationship. And I said, ‘I can’t help it, it brings me these feelings of what everyone thinks of, like, ‘You guys had to like each other, you had to be all these things’ and it was bringing up these emotions for me.

“It was making me feel like people just have this certain perception of me or of Artem and because of the timing of everything. And these dreams gave me clarity of that, and kind of took that feeling away.”