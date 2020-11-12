Nikki Bella Claims Ex-BF John Cena’Reached Out’ Following She Welcomed Son Matteo

Getty

John Cena and Nikki Bella have Proceeded since their Separation 2018, However Nikki States They’ll be”tied Indefinitely.”

Bella told Us Weekly,”We had a people connection on a reality series for six decades. All I have ever wanted was to be pleased. Thus, it makes me happy when I find and, for example, him kicking ass in the film world and all of that stuff. I really like that!”

The former WWE wrestler is currently engaged to Artem Chignintsev along with the few only welcomed son Matteo on the summertime. The following day, her twin sister Brie handsome son Buddy together with spouse Bryan Danielson.

Nikki demonstrated that John did touch base following Matteo was born. “With all the infant, he achieved to Brie and I equally,” Nikki told the journal. “We have not had a single dialog from gosh, I really don’t know just how long, although it had been really short and pleasant!”

Cena’s had a whole lot to celebrate this season also. He tied the knot with all Shay Shariatzadeh final month.

Getty

