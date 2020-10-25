Nikkhil Advani tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 attracted the whole movie business to a standstill for 2 weeks straight. The same as any other business that has been changed throughout the ordeal, the movie industry also incurred many losses. Not only that, a lot of people in the sector also caught the disease.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Harshwardhan Rane, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D Souza and much more tested positive for COVID. The hottest one to capture the virus is manager cum manufacturer Nikkhil Advani. Our sources have confirmed that the information and have said that he has moderate symptoms also. We wish him a quick recovery.