Nigel Dodds’ mother Doreen passes absent at Enniskillen nursing household

The mother of DUP peer Nigel Dodds has handed away.

demise notice states that Doreen Elizabeth Dodds died on Tuesday January 5 at Graan Abbey Nursing Household in Enniskillen.

The notice provides that Mrs Dodds was the beloved wife of the late Joe Dodds, dearly liked mom of Nigel and Gloria, pricey grandmother of Mark, Robyn, Catherine and Christopher and a substantially cherished terrific grandmother and sister.

Because of to the pandemic and authorities suggestions about Covid-19 the spouse and children household, funeral company and burial will be non-public.

Mrs Dodds’ family members have questioned for no flower and donations in lieu to be given to Most cancers Analysis.

The notice ends:” Lovingly remembered by her spouse and children and all the family members circle.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord, is the demise of his saints.”

Nigel Dodds was referred to as to the Dwelling of Lords last calendar year and now has the title of Baron Dodds of Duncairn.

He became a peer right after losing his North Belfast seat to Sinn Fein’s John Finucane in 2019.

Belfast Telegraph