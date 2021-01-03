NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor insists things are moving in a positive direction for Irish League football despite issues of 2020

Entertainment

Gerard Lawlor is the Chairman of the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Board.

ere, in an exclusive Sunday Life Sport interview with Steven Beacom, the Cliftonville Chairman and Irish FA Board member speaks about the problems of 2020, including curtailing last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, strained relationships between clubs, lessons learnt, potential changes at NIFL, frustration among Championship clubs, his own position, summer football and his vision for 2021.

Q. How do you reflect on 2020 in the Irish League and how last season had to finish early?

Facebook Comments