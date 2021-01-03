NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor insists things are moving in a positive direction for Irish League football despite issues of 2020

Gerard Lawlor is the Chairman of the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Board.

ere, in an exclusive Sunday Life Sport interview with Steven Beacom, the Cliftonville Chairman and Irish FA Board member speaks about the problems of 2020, including curtailing last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, strained relationships between clubs, lessons learnt, potential changes at NIFL, frustration among Championship clubs, his own position, summer football and his vision for 2021.

Q. How do you reflect on 2020 in the Irish League and how last season had to finish early?

GL: Probably as the biggest rollercoaster for our clubs in recent years. We went into a situation that hit us very quickly. I have to be honest and say it took us a while to get to grips with it. I don’t think we can run away from that. The goalposts were moving so quickly. From a senior perspective we had 12 clubs who, with all due respect, had self-interests and had to look after themselves. Some of those clubs had massive things at stake, going for titles and European places and dealing with relegation issues, while some had nothing really to play for. Up until Covid in March we had one of the best campaigns in the history of the League. It was competitive and nobody knew what those last seven games could have brought us and who would end up as champions. So to sum it up we had a great start to the season, then two to three months of absolute turmoil and I would hope that in the last four to five months we have got to grips with it and we have come out of it as a better organisation and better prepared for what we might face in the future.

Q. What lessons did the NIFL Board learn in 2020?

GL: I know there was a lot of criticism levelled at the Board at the beginning. At the time we were working so hard to find a solution (to end the season) among ourselves we actually weren’t communicating with the people that were important to communicate with or the people we were communicating with, as in committees, weren’t communicating back to clubs. We weren’t speaking to enough people outside and keeping them informed. There was an incredible amount of work going on but we probably weren’t sharing that so people didn’t know what was happening. The one lesson I took out of the process was that we must communicate better, talk to stakeholders in our clubs and make sure that messages get across and ultimately work closer with the media and communicate with fans.

Q. When the issues surrounding the curtailment of last season were going on, the NIFL Board was heavily criticised. The process was labelled everything from an embarrassment to a shambles to a circus. How, as a key figure in the Board and at that time Vice-Chairman, did you feel about the criticism?

GL: The criticism was hurtful. People will say we have thick skins but as a volunteer who has spent his life trying to progress the Irish League, it did hurt. We were trying to do the right thing and look for a solution if I’m really honest didn’t exist. What I mean by that is we were trying to find a solution that suited everyone. There was no solution to do that.

I’m going to jump a wee bit here so bear with me. For me and my vision of NIFL, we have a unique set-up. NIFL is the clubs. We fought and created a model 10 years ago to give our member clubs total control of their own destiny because that’s what they always wanted. So when people criticise NIFL, NIFL is the clubs. There are 37 when you take Ladies’ teams Sion and Derry into it. There are 37 member clubs so NIFL is run by clubs and committees who elect people, so we have to be careful we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater here. Any decisions that the Board or committees make, we have very clear processes to deal with them in the NIFL family. For years when we were under the IFA, our clubs would have been critical about juniors or intermediates making decisions saying people who know nothing about our game are running our game. We now have total control of our game and that control does sit with those 37 member clubs.

Back to the question about the criticism, it was very frustrating and like banging your head against a brick wall. You would be speaking to people at clubs and getting different opinions within the same club which was an issue. Then you would have a meeting and there would be a strategy agreed and the next day you would have a manager or a Chairman slating that decision in the press that their club had been part of! That was so frustrating.

Q. Lots involved in the game felt the process and decision making around the end of last season went on too long.

GL: It’s tough to take a stance and be harder and say, ‘Here’s what’s happening, end of story’ and all these people will do what they are told but that’s not my NIFL. That’s not the NIFL I have a vision for. That’s not a NIFL I see as a way forward as a collaborative between 37 clubs. During that time, and people can believe this or not, we had to make some decisions as a Board to relegate some of our clubs. That is like a parent cutting adrift one of their children! The night we had to make those decisions was one of the toughest , toughest nights for any group of volunteers to make. Those decisions were never made lightly, they were heartbreaking. Also there were issues created by some people within some clubs and it will take a very long time for those relationships to rebuild. As the year progressed we got a bit of control and were able to go to government and fight together and deliver for the clubs. There was a very dark period but I would hope we have come out of that and we can progress. The NIFL Board, I believe, is now in a good place and a lot of lessons were learnt in 2020. I have never seen the NIFL Board as strong and working as well together.

Q. As a Board, were you content with the overall outcome when last season was decided on a points-per-game basis with Linfield made champions, Institute relegated and Portadown promoted?

GL: That is a very tough question. You will get numerous answers depending on who you ask. The only comfort that we can take as a Board is a number of decisions were challenged through appeal and thankfully they were found in our favour. That wasn’t nice. It was almost like children attacking their parent. For where we ended up and the damage that was done, I think it was the best of a bad situation. It was far from ideal and I had to make decisions that didn’t suit my own club but we had to believe in a process. We looked at other models in Europe and being totally honest we probably thought about it too much. Would I go as far as saying we over complicated it a times? I don’t know. Quite possibly.

Q. Did you consider your own position at any stage during this time?

GL: Probably every stage of it. You go, ‘Do I need this in my life?’. I don’t wake up in the morning and create positions for myself. We are elected representatives. I saw the hurt and destruction being caused, the friendships and relationships being destroyed. I have lost friends over it. Yes, it’s fair to say I questioned my position.

Q. So after all that and the ongoing nature of Covid-19, you had to move forward with this season not knowing if it could finish.

GL: The clubs decided they wanted to play 38 League games. The NIFL Board, the staff, the administration, were basically given instructions by the Premier League that they wanted to play 38 games. We had to put a model in place to facilitate that and are just about to finish the first round of games. We still have daily battles around getting crowds in. It is difficult because we have to fight for our members and the supporters but we have to be responsible and show leadership at the same time. I would love to go to the IFA and government departments and have fights for the good of Irish League football but how do you do that when people are dying on a daily basis? It is trying to find a balance and show responsible leadership. From a Premiership perspective, fair play to have got as far as we have. The clubs have worked together dealing in unique circumstances. A difficulty is that every ground is different and it is trying to manage a one-fits-all model. The NIFL Board is here to help, guide and support but clubs have to work with us. It’s an ever challenging situation but one highlight for us was that we were the first country in Europe in my understanding to learn from mistakes and be able to detail a curtailment policy for this season. I hope and pray it is not needed and we can get through this season but we have it in place should we need to use it. The biggest disappointment is we haven’t been able to start the Championship or PIL (Premier Intermediate League) at this stage.

Q. Championship clubs are upset that the IFA have not awarded them ‘elite’ status which would allow them to play. Some say the NIFL Board could have done more to help.

GL: I have spoken to a lot of clubs in the Championship and think I have attended every meeting the Championship Committee has had. It’s back to what I said earlier. There is cohesion in those meetings from clubs, then in the press or on Twitter there is something completely different. NIFL has done everything humanly possible but at the end of the day it wasn’t good enough because the Championship teams aren’t playing football so there is frustration and hurt among those cubs. We have to redouble our efforts together. Us all working together will lead to a better situation but I totally understand their frustrations.

Q. Will the Championship season go ahead at some point?

GL: Yes, we are hopeful. We met on Thursday to talk about potential dates and what are the latest options. We are continually moving on that. Let’s remember, the NIFL Board has representatives from the Championship on it. We will do everything in our power to get all our Leagues played in some shape or form and for a reasonably satisfactory outcome for all our clubs.

Q. Financially, could the government do more to help Irish League clubs and given fears over money lost during the pandemic are you confident all will survive?

GL: Two or three months ago we had a massive campaign where we had to highlight the difficulties our clubs were facing. Thankfully we received some FIFA money, NIFL have given some grants out ourselves to clubs and we have had discussions with the Department (of Communities) and Sport NI. Our clubs can demonstrate their losses so if what it says on the tin delivers I would be hopeful that our clubs will see out the season on a comfortable basis. The NIFL Board will do everything possible to help clubs. I don’t want to paint the Board as heroes but as a Board we took out some of the business development loans ourselves as a company should we need to help clubs out down the line.

Q. As you mentioned earlier, relationships between certain clubs such as Linfield and Glentoran have become increasingly frosty over the past 12 months. It seems the Irish League family has been split.

GL: It has. We don’t have people coming together now in boardrooms to sort these issues out and in some cases people don’t actually know each other as well as we used to. New people have come in and maybe don’t know the personalities. When there is disruption or a fallout within any family I think any parent has to be concerned and I think NIFL, if they are allowed to, have a role to try and ease some of those difficulties and in time we can all work together. Remember, we have a common goal. Whether the 12 clubs like each other or not, we all want the Irish League to work. It’s like the media, we may fight with the media at times but we need a good relationship. I appreciate that throughout football here relationships have been damaged but hopefully we can chip away little by little and people can build trust again. I would add that clubs must show leadership and people in clubs should take responsibility. When clubs take some actions they must be aware of the damage they can do to the overall game.

Q. Larne owner Kenny Bruce said in a Sunday Life Sport interview that members of the NIFL Board should not be on the IFA Board. You are on both. What did you think?

GL: This one is a wee bit personal because it is only me on both Boards. I have questioned myself long before Kenny if there is a conflict. Ultimately for my workload I might like to lose one but we fought very hard for years to get a member of senior football elected to the IFA Board and we achieved that four or five years ago when I was elected. If I resigned tomorrow it’s not as if a senior football person walks into my position on the IFA Board. I have discussed this with numerous clubs and asked if they share Kenny’s view and if they think I should walk away from it and the resounding answer was, ‘No, because if you give it up we may never get a place on the IFA Board again’. So the feeling is it would be better to have someone in there fighting for us. When you look at the bigger picture, is there a conflict? I don’t see a conflict. I see at the moment I am the Chairman of NIFL and spend my life fighting for NIFL and trying to drive NIFL forward and ultimately I am able to do that on the IFA Board.

Q. Would you ever like to be IFA President?

GL: Never. No aspirations, no interest. No.

Q. What are your hopes for Irish League football in 2021?

GL: Like anyone, I want an end to this pandemic. I also want to get Irish League football on the back pages for the correct reasons and I want football here to move forward. Credit to people like Kenny Bruce who have come in and invested in one of our clubs and created a massive amount of professionalism and raised the bar. I would hope some other people like Kenny might come and start to be involved. We have media rights deals to look at. I would hope with the professionalism in the game improving, they can improve and the monetary value and exposure can improve. That has been one of the better things in the pandemic with the exposure of the League around streaming and the BBC. I also want to rebuild trust and people will see NIFL and understand that NIFL is a League ran by clubs for clubs. We have massive opportunities in 2021. While Andy Johnston (Managing Director) leaving NIFL is a massive loss, it also gives us opportunities to look at how we run the company. Last January, before the pandemic, the NIFL Board started to look at restructuring and to sit and analyse with the clubs and talk to the clubs about what they need from NIFL and how we can support them better. This year there is going to be a review of NIFL and some soul searching because the company is 10-years-old now. What worked 10 years ago in terms of some of the structures and committees may not be for modern-day football. My biggest challenge is to see how we deliver that. Delivering it well will give people confidence in what we do.

Q. Let’s talk about summer football. Where do you stand on that because recently the Articles changed at the IFA EGM whereby an Irish League season doesn’t have to run from August to May.

GL: There’s only one group stopping summer football within Northern Ireland and that is the 12 Premiership clubs. Ultimately, if the 12 Premiership clubs told the NIFL Board they wanted to change the season tomorrow, I would foresee no issues. From discussions I’ve had, I know we would not have any issues with the IFA either. Pre-Covid, there was a big debate about a change in the season but if our 12 senior clubs, and we would need to work with the Championship and PIL, tell the NIFL Board they want to play summer football they are pushing an open door. The problem is we don’t have a majority of clubs looking to play summer football.

Q. Where do you stand on it?

GL: From a Cliftonville perspective, I would be pro. The argument will never go away until we try it and it is something we keep getting beaten with. You may remember we gave three options, stay as it is, a tweak to the season or go full summer football much like the League of Ireland. I’m a tweak in the season man, start a bit earlier and finish earlier like starting in May and play from then to January or thereabouts. We also have to create a model within NIFL where we aren’t making the rich richer and the poor poorer and we have to remember the better our clubs do in European competition, the better for the NIFL family. That pushes coefficients and helps with solidarity payments, so more money comes into the League. Also there are massive numbers who travel to support their English and Scottish teams. Let’s show the Irish League for what it is in summer months when some of those competitions aren’t being played. I think it is worth giving it a go and a tweak allows us to go further or tweak it back very quickly if it doesn’t work. Ultimately for the Board it is down to our member clubs and hopefully some day we can get it back on the agenda.

Q. What about the All-Island League, the brainchild of businessman Kieran Lucid? I know you were against it initially but what if the two Associations (IFA and FAI) wanted to drive it forward in the future?

GL: It’s a difficult one. We will always do what’s best for our clubs. Kieran Lucid has put a lot of effort into the idea and I have discussed it privately with him. The views I have taken on it are from a Cliftonville perspective. Do I see it as the promised land and the way forward? I made the decision not to go with it. I want to do anything that makes our League better and puts our clubs in a better place and I’m totally unconvinced in the All-Ireland League at the moment. I’m open to discussions but we need to be very careful. We have enough on our plate at the moment.

Q. As NIFL Chairman you are now one of the most important and influential figures in NI football. What’s your message for 2021?

GL: Let’s all really invest in what we care about and that is the local game and our clubs. Together we will achieve more. Let’s cut out the bitterness and in-fighting and as we look at new plans for NIFL the more people we have on board the better chance we have to achieve our goals of taking Irish League football forward. Let’s work together to produce a professional League that our players, fans, managers, clubs and sponsors can all be proud of.