Nicole Young Thinks Dr. Dre Had Essential Love Children Out The Marriage?!

Nicole Young is pulling out ALL the stops at those divorce proceedings!

Her divided from Dr. Dre was as controversial as possible — that makes sense considering how costly it could shake out to be. Most lately, Nicole reacted to Dre’s company partner with her researched for embezzlement by trying to subpoena that the mogul’s THREE alleged mistresses. We actually meant each of the stops.

But this is not all of the 50-year old has in her pocket. At a new filing, she is compulsory the Beats By Dre founder produce any paperwork between paternity actions he might have been involved during their union — aka, to establish if there are a few key love kids on the market!

In legal records acquired by DailyMail.com, Nicole’s attorneys sought”any and all records evidencing all monies paid on retainer or penalties and charges paid for legal counsel or specialists in accordance with any paternity actions, irrespective of if a formal actions was held and if said legal actions was or was pending in a courtroom in Los Angeles or anywhere else on earth.” They are also searching to get”diaries or journals he might have maintained, also records of cash or gifts worth 500 or even more he’s contributed to’third parties'”

Oh snap! ) Can she know something that we do not?? Or is she’s simply playing the odds of three mistresses as well as counting? (Ooh, excellent title for a reality show…)

In accordance with this socket, Dre’s staff have opposed the movement on the grounds it might infringe his”right to privacy” and also the right to privacy with some of these”third parties” — even IF they exist. While struggling to decrease the amount of files they must flip over to Team Nicole, they have also searched a confidentiality arrangement to be certain none of the succulent information would help it from a court.

The audio manufacturer’s lawyer Laura Wasser accused Nicole of harassing Dre along with her asks for many years’ worth of paperwork. She criticized the mum of 2 to refusing to sign the confidentiality agreement, stating:

“Supplying confidential data without the security of a confidentiality stipulation is a gross breach of Andre’s inherent right of privacy”

Obviously, Nicole’s attorney Samantha Spector struck back. Feb DailyMail.com, she said:

“his failure to supply five decades of papers is inexcusable. Andre isn’t interested in solving this dilemma. His sole real interest is stonewalling Nicole. Andre’s objection that collecting the records could be somewhat unnecessary, expensive undertaking is unworthy of debate contemplating that Andre earned in excess of $100 million 2018 and contains an estimated net value of almost $1 billion. Andre isn’t eligible for a confidentiality arrangement and also his want for one isn’t an proper foundation to withhold files ”

Hoo boy. So based on how this specific movement plays outside, there might be far more dirty laundry becoming hauled in this court case. We will be quite curious to find out what happens next!

[Image via La Niece/WENN]