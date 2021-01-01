Nicole Scherzinger, Thom Evans’ Marriage Timeline: Photographs

Sparks flew amongst Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans the minute they to start with laid eyes on just about every other in late 2019.

The couple met on the established of The X Variable: Movie star, which the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman judged along with Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. The former rugby player competed on the star-studded spinoff of the U.K. singing competitiveness with fellow athletes Ben Foden and Levi Davis. Their boy band, Consider Star, finally concluded in fifth area.

Scherzinger and Evans began to flirt as the season went on, and she memorably went wild after he stripped off his shirt and was drenched with rain all through a overall performance of X Ambassadors’ “Boom.”

After the finale of The X Element: Celeb aired in November 2019, the “Don’t Cha” singer and the design ended up spotted hanging out and kissing at a bar in London. They built their pink carpet debut in January 2020 at the 21st annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Photographs Golden World Awards afterparty.

“I’m quite joyful,” Scherzinger gushed to Added days afterwards. “I could not be happier correct now, and I’m really grateful.”

As the pair’s romance ongoing to heat up, they began sharing pictures collectively by using Instagram, maintaining supporters in the loop on their day by day pursuits in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nicole and Thom got really really serious pretty swiftly,” a source exclusively advised Us Weekly in August 2020. “They are infatuated with each individual other and enhance a person one more well. They are super adorable and have a blast with each other. Nicole feels quite fortunate to have observed Thom.”

Scherzinger and Evans signaled that they ended up completely ready to take the subsequent stage in their romance in November 2020 when they were being noticed home-hunting in Los Angeles just times in advance of celebrating their a single-12 months anniversary.

“He’s my male, the gentleman in my lifestyle, the gentleman of my dreams,” she told Further the pursuing 7 days.

The Masked Singer decide earlier dated race motor vehicle driver Lewis Hamilton on and off from 2007 to 2015 and professional tennis participant Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2019. The Zimbabwe indigenous, for his component, was in a romantic relationship with model and actress Kelly Brook from 2010 to 2013.

Scroll down for a timeline of Scherzinger and Evans’ romance!